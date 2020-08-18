Taiwan civil servant faces disciplinary actions for practicing dance at work

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female government employee in Nantou County, who was seen in a video practicing dance moves during work, is facing the possibility of being punished after viewers questioned whether her job is too easy.

The video shows a woman, who works at Guoxing Township Office’s Civil Affairs Section in Nantou County, dancing in front of her desk during work and even putting her legs on the table when taking a nap during the noon break, CNA reported. The video was recorded by a colleague using a cell phone and was later leaked to township residents and eventually found its way to news outlets and TV stations.

Township office secretary Lee Meng-chiu (李孟秋) confirmed to media that the footage was real and that the office will take disciplinary action against the woman and the colleague who videotaped her as their actions have negatively affected the township office’s image.

After learning of the incident, Guoxing Township Mayor Chiu Pu-sheng (丘埔生) summoned all township office employees for a meeting, during which he admonished them not to let things of that nature happen again. He added that the colleague who recorded the incident should also be referred for disciplinary action for not stopping the woman and for making and leaking the video, per CNA.