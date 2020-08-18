  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's foodpanda now delivers 7-Eleven

All four major convenience store chains in Taiwan have partnered with foodpanda

  110
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/18 15:37
Foodpanda Taiwan joins hands with 7-Eleven. (foodpanda photo)

Foodpanda Taiwan joins hands with 7-Eleven. (foodpanda photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Food delivery giant foodpanda Taiwan announced Monday (Aug. 17) a collaboration with 7-Eleven, completing a courier map that comprises Taiwan’s four major convenience store chains and ensures customers’ hunger is satisfied around-the-clock.

Around 500 outlets in Taipei and New Taipei will be the first from 7-Eleven to join the service, offering over 200 products spanning microwave food, rice balls, pastries, and beverages, reported Liberty Times. Freshly brewed coffee from the franchise can also be ordered via the service.

The addition of 7-Eleven follows the enlistment of OK Mart, Hi-Life, and FamilyMart onto the list of foodpanda partners. The company said this reflects a peak in demand for convenience store foods between 8 p.m. and midnight, when eateries have largely closed and customers have to turn to such stores for late-night snacks.

Braised eggs, fresh milk, and potato chips are the top three most ordered items, while microwave food is emerging as a popular choice for those using the food courier service, said foodpanda.

According to a survey published by the think tank Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) on Aug. 4, 53.3 percent of the 1,068 respondents in Taiwan accessed mobile food delivery services between Jan. 21 and June 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The five most used services were foodpanda (79.6 percent), Uber Eats (60.8 percent), foodomo (8.3 percent), restaurant platforms (7.6 percent), and jkos (5.3 percent).
foodpanda
Uber Eats
7-Eleven
FamilyMart
Hi-Life
OK Mart

RELATED ARTICLES

IKEA food now available via Uber Eats Taiwan
IKEA food now available via Uber Eats Taiwan
2020/07/20 17:11
Video shows Taiwan Foodpanda driver sneak sip from customer's drink
Video shows Taiwan Foodpanda driver sneak sip from customer's drink
2020/07/14 16:54
35 million 'Made-in-Taiwan' masks hit shelves in Japan's 7-Elevens
35 million 'Made-in-Taiwan' masks hit shelves in Japan's 7-Elevens
2020/07/09 12:10
Dragon Boat Festival tourism on Taiwan's Orchid Island doubles
Dragon Boat Festival tourism on Taiwan's Orchid Island doubles
2020/06/28 18:21
Parent company of foodpanda reports 92% jump in Q1 sales amid coronavirus
Parent company of foodpanda reports 92% jump in Q1 sales amid coronavirus
2020/05/28 17:44