Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan picks Taiwan for first overseas hotel

Hotel will target domestic travelers during initial period

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/18 15:12
A Japanese group launched the Mitsui Garden Hotel in Taipei City Tuesday Aug. 18 

A Japanese group launched the Mitsui Garden Hotel in Taipei City Tuesday Aug. 18  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. opened its first overseas hotel in the center of Taipei City Tuesday (Aug. 18), though due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will first target domestic travelers.

The MGH Mitsui Garden Hotel is open for a trial run near Zhongxiao Xinsheng Mass Rapid Transit station. As the pandemic has affected Taiwan far less than other countries, the Mitsui Group has deemed it safe to go ahead with the hotel’s launch as previously scheduled, CNA reported.

The 297-room building features the work of Taiwanese designers, artists, and architects, while its Italian restaurant will be open to outside visitors three meals a day.

Hotel management acknowledged that the intention had been to welcome mostly Japanese and overseas guests, but a date for an official opening will be announced later as the threat from the coronavirus diminishes.

The average price per night has been fixed at NT$3,000 (US$102), though when foreign tourists return, it is expected to rise to NT$5,000. Mitsui said it is planning to open more hotels in 2022 and 2024 as well as shopping complexes in Taipei City’s Nangang District, in Taichung City, and in Tainan City.
