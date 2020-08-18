Foreign minister shows off customized Taiwan-Czech mask during interview

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) showed off a customized face mask embroidered with the national flags of Taiwan and the Czech Republic in an interview Friday (Aug. 14), emphasizing that even the pandemic could not stop the bilateral friendship from blooming.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (Aug. 16), Wu participated in an exclusive video interview with Czech TV to talk about Taiwan's recent increased interactions with the U.S. as well as the Czech Republic. He also touched on sensitive subjects such as cross-strait tensions and the Hong Kong national security law.

Wu pointed out that the Czech Republic is Taiwan's fourth-biggest investment destination in Europe and that the two countries have collaborated on several projects related to machine tools and information communication technology. With Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil scheduled to visit Taiwan later this month, Wu said he expects more economic cooperation to be discussed.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister presented a specialized face mask to symbolize the friendship between the two countries. He said the masks will be distributed to the Czech delegation upon its arrival in Taiwan, reported Liberty Times.

When asked about the significance of U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar's Taiwan visit, Wu said the trip suggested enhanced bilateral relations and the island country's growing importance. He added that the Taiwanese government is open to pursuing closer ties with any country that upholds democracy and freedom as its core values.

In regard to deteriorating cross-strait relations, Wu said Taiwan's independence is evidenced by its having a president, legislature, military, and free press. However, Beijing has repeatedly harassed Taiwan and threatened to expand its military footprint despite protests from the Taiwanese people, he said.

Wu mentioned that the Hong Kong national security law has curtailed the freedoms of Hong Kong residents and sends a warning to the Taiwanese population. He said the country will defend its own freedom, but he hopes the global community can also provide necessary support, reported CNA.



Joseph Wu interviewed by Czech TV Aug. 14. (MOFA photo)