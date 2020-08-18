  1. Home
  2. Business

Apple's new processor for iMac rumored to be named after Taiwan's highest mountain

Some speculate the name is recognition of Taiwan's advanced chip production technologies

  101
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/18 11:11
(Yushan National Park photo) 

(Yushan National Park photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple's yet-to-be-released A14 processor for its iMac and Mac Pro products is rumored to named after Yushan (Mt. Jade, 玉山), Taiwan's highest peak.

Said to be the fastest and most power-efficient mobile processor yet, the iPhone 12's A14 chipset is being manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) through the chipmaker's new 5 nm process.

Apple's upcoming A-series of chips are all rumored to be given geographical names, according to reports, including "Sicilia" for the iPhone, "Tonga" for the iPad, and "Mt. Jade" for iMac and Mac Pro. Some speculate the name is recognition of Taiwan's advanced chip production technologies, Liberty Times wrote.

Almost 14 years into Apple's partnership with Intel, the Cupertino-based tech giant made the switch to TSMC, which has ramped up production on Apple's 5 nm-based A14 chipsets since mid-year 2020 as remote working and studying during the COVID-19 pandemic drove up demand.

The highest peak in East Asia, Yushan towers 3,952 meters above sea level and covers a total of 105,490 hectares, spanning Nantou, Chiayi, Hualien, and Kaohsiung Counties. If the rumor is true, it would mark the first time a chip has been named after a place in Taiwan.

TSMC declined to comment on the report.
Yushan
Mt. Jade
Apple
TSMC
iPhone
iMac
Mac Pro
A14

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan OEM Wistron to add 10,000 jobs in India for new iPhone
Taiwan OEM Wistron to add 10,000 jobs in India for new iPhone
2020/08/17 15:16
Released tycoon Lai says Hong Kong needs patient, not radical, democracy campaign
Released tycoon Lai says Hong Kong needs patient, not radical, democracy campaign
2020/08/13 17:27
Over 100 TSMC engineers poached by Chinese chip companies
Over 100 TSMC engineers poached by Chinese chip companies
2020/08/12 16:25
Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to 'fight on' after owner arrested
Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to 'fight on' after owner arrested
2020/08/11 10:27
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security for 'colluding with foreign powers'
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security for 'colluding with foreign powers'
2020/08/10 10:09