Hurricane Genevieve strengthens of Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm watch was issued Monday for southern parts of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula as Hurricane Genevieve rapidly strengthened off the country’s Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kmh) and was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kmh). Genevieve was located about 240 miles (390 km) south of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Genevieve was expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday. It was not expected to make landfall, but could pass near the tip of Baja California Sur on Wednesday night and Thursday.