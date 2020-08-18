More than 3,000 football games are off in NCAA's 3 divisions

FILE - Rice-Eccles Stadium is shown before the start of an NCAA college football game between Colorado and Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake ... FILE - Rice-Eccles Stadium is shown before the start of an NCAA college football game between Colorado and Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Losing college football stings across America. While every aspect of society has been jarred by a worldwide pandemic that has claimed more than 160,000 American lives, the potential loss of college football feels like another collective punch to the national psyche. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)