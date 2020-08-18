  1. Home
More than 3,000 football games are off in NCAA's 3 divisions

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/18 05:45
FILE - Rice-Eccles Stadium is shown before the start of an NCAA college football game between Colorado and Utah Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake ...

The number of canceled or postponed college football games as of Monday, according to Associated Press research.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 1,171(asterisk)

Bowl Subdivision

TOTAL: 496.

FBS vs. FBS: 395.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Championship Subdivision

TOTAL: 776(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 675.

FBS vs. FCS: 101.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 858(asterisk).

Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,085(asterisk).

(asterisk)—Includes games against opponents outside division.