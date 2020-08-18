BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2429
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2432
|2446
|2397
|2421
|Down
|15
|Oct
|2429
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2446
|2460
|2415
|2429
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2438
|2452
|2410
|2425
|Down
|20
|May
|2432
|2450
|2405
|2426
|Down
|12
|Jul
|2427
|2448
|2403
|2425
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2396
|2428
|2396
|2418
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2390
|2431
|2390
|2407
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2407
|Down
|10
|May
|2412
|Down
|10
|Jul
|2412
|Down
|10