  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2429 Down 25
Sep 2432 2446 2397 2421 Down 15
Oct 2429 Down 25
Dec 2446 2460 2415 2429 Down 25
Mar 2438 2452 2410 2425 Down 20
May 2432 2450 2405 2426 Down 12
Jul 2427 2448 2403 2425 Down 8
Sep 2396 2428 2396 2418 Down 8
Dec 2390 2431 2390 2407 Down 10
Mar 2407 Down 10
May 2412 Down 10
Jul 2412 Down 10