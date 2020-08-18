  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 117.45 Up 1.00
Sep 114.60 115.65 112.70 115.55 Up .85
Oct 117.45 Up 1.00
Dec 116.80 117.60 114.50 117.45 Up 1.00
Mar 118.65 119.50 116.55 119.40 Up .95
May 119.55 120.30 117.35 120.25 Up 1.00
Jul 120.00 121.10 118.20 121.10 Up 1.15
Sep 120.30 121.85 119.20 121.85 Up 1.30
Dec 120.45 122.80 119.80 122.80 Up 1.35
Mar 121.80 123.80 121.45 123.80 Up 1.45
May 122.55 124.55 122.20 124.55 Up 1.45
Jul 123.95 125.35 123.95 125.35 Up 1.50
Sep 124.85 126.20 124.85 126.20 Up 1.60
Dec 125.05 127.30 125.05 127.30 Up 1.60
Mar 128.30 Up 1.60
May 129.15 Up 1.60
Jul 129.40 Up 1.60