New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|117.45
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|114.60
|115.65
|112.70
|115.55
|Up
|.85
|Oct
|117.45
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|116.80
|117.60
|114.50
|117.45
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|118.65
|119.50
|116.55
|119.40
|Up
|.95
|May
|119.55
|120.30
|117.35
|120.25
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|120.00
|121.10
|118.20
|121.10
|Up
|1.15
|Sep
|120.30
|121.85
|119.20
|121.85
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|120.45
|122.80
|119.80
|122.80
|Up
|1.35
|Mar
|121.80
|123.80
|121.45
|123.80
|Up
|1.45
|May
|122.55
|124.55
|122.20
|124.55
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|123.95
|125.35
|123.95
|125.35
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|124.85
|126.20
|124.85
|126.20
|Up
|1.60
|Dec
|125.05
|127.30
|125.05
|127.30
|Up
|1.60
|Mar
|128.30
|Up
|1.60
|May
|129.15
|Up
|1.60
|Jul
|129.40
|Up
|1.60