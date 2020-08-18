Barcelona fires coach Setién 3 days after 8-2 loss to Bayern

Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien watches from the sideline during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Muni... Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien watches from the sideline during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona fired coach Quique Setién on Monday, three days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The decision was announced by the club after an urgent board meeting summoned by president Josep Bartomeu in Barcelona.

A replacement to Setién was not immediately announced but Spanish media said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was the front-runner to take charge. The former Barcelona defender was reportedly already in Barcelona.

