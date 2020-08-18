Indonesian students celebrate Indonesian Independence Day together in Taiwan

Indonesian Students celebrated Indonesian Independence Day in the event "Tuh Baper" by PERPITA. (Source: PERPITA) Indonesian Students celebrated Indonesian Independence Day in the event "Tuh Baper" by PERPITA. (Source: PERPITA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesian students in Taiwan who were unable to return home for their nation’s Independence Day (Aug. 17) came together at university campuses to play traditional Indonesian games instead.

The Indonesian Student Association in Taiwan (PERPITA) held its Independence Day celebrations, known as “Tuh Baper,” on Friday (Aug. 14) in central and southern Taiwan, followed by a final event on Saturday in northern Taiwan. In normal times, most students would be home for the summer and would celebrate Independence Day in Indonesia; this summer, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted Indonesia severely, is causing many students to remain in Taiwan.

The student organization invited students from all over Taiwan to join in the event and play traditional Indonesia games, such as “makan kerupuk,” or eat the cracker, and “tarik tambang,” which is the Indonesian name for tug of war. Afterward Indonesian foods were served by sponsoring vendors.

The traditional Indonesian Remo dance, as well as student performances, was also featured at the events. PERPITA also provided gifts to attendees in the form of door prizes, which is an Indonesian custom.

More than 200 students from all over Taiwan turned out to take part in the festivities. They gathered at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Taipei, National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, and Tunghai University in Taichung.

According to the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office (IETO) Representative Fajar Nuradi, the theme of the celebration this year was “Indonesia Maju,” or flourishing Indonesia, which he described as a motto for getting through the dark times brought on by the pandemic.

Tallying over 140,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Indonesia has been the hardest hit of nations in Southeast Asia. In deference to epidemic prevention, the official national flag ceremony in Indonesia was held behind closed doors, with participants limited to 20.