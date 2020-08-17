  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/17 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 15 6 .714 _ _ 6-4 W-5 9-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 14 9 .609 2 _ 8-2 W-2 8-3 6-6
Baltimore 12 9 .571 3 ½ 7-3 L-1 4-6 8-3
Toronto 7 11 .389 4 4-6 L-2 2-5 5-6
Boston 6 16 .273 7 2-8 L-7 3-9 3-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 14 8 .636 _ _ 4-6 W-1 9-2 5-6
Cleveland 13 9 .591 1 _ 7-3 W-3 6-4 7-5
Chicago 11 11 .500 3 2 4-6 W-1 3-8 8-3
Detroit 9 10 .474 4-6 L-5 4-9 5-1
Kansas City 9 13 .409 5 4 6-4 L-1 4-4 5-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 6 .727 _ _ 8-2 W-4 9-3 7-3
Houston 11 10 .524 5-5 W-4 8-4 3-6
Texas 10 10 .500 5 2 7-3 L-1 7-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 15 .318 9 6 3-7 L-4 4-8 3-7
Seattle 7 16 .304 2-8 L-5 3-7 4-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 9 6 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-2 3-2 6-4
Atlanta 13 10 .565 _ _ 5-5 W-2 7-2 6-8
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 2 2 5-5 W-3 7-8 1-1
Washington 8 11 .421 3 3 4-6 W-1 2-8 6-3
New York 9 14 .391 4 4 4-6 L-3 5-7 4-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 13 6 .684 _ _ 6-4 L-3 8-4 5-2
Milwaukee 10 10 .500 5-5 W-3 2-6 8-4
St. Louis 4 4 .500 4-4 L-1 2-1 2-3
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 2-8 L-1 2-6 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ _ 7-3 W-5 6-5 10-2
Colorado 13 8 .619 2 _ 5-5 W-1 7-6 6-2
Arizona 11 11 .500 7-3 W-4 6-4 5-7
San Diego 11 12 .478 5 2 4-6 L-5 6-4 5-8
San Francisco 8 15 .348 8 5 2-8 L-4 3-6 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 5

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Colorado 10, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Monday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-2) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.