Tourists keep littering raincoats at Taiwan's Water Curtain Cave

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taroko National Park Headquarters has been stepping up efforts to warn tourists not to litter their raincoats at the entrance to the popular Water Curtain Cave.

Located at the end of the 2.1-kilometer Baiyang Trail, the Water Curtain Cave was built by the Taiwan Power Company in 1984 during the planning stages of a hydroelectric power plant project that never made it to completion. The plan would have significantly impacted water flows in the Taroko Gorge.

At the entrance to the tunnel leading to the attraction, there is the pleasing sight of clean and cold water flowing outward. The tunnel becomes the stream bed for the water that pours down from the cracks in the top layer of rock to form the water curtains deep inside.

While there is a path, some visitors choose to wade through the middle of the tunnel to feel the flowing water. Visitors are encouraged to wear raincoats if they do not want to be soaking wet when they come out.

A great number of tourists leave behind their raincoats on the railing in front of the entrance after emerging. Some of these raincoats blow down into the valley, spoiling the beautiful landscapes, according to CNA.

A tourist from Taipei surnamed Wang (王) said that anything that does not originally belong to nature should be packed out by visitors when they leave the national park. With so many raincoats hanging on the railing, the entrance looks like a clothesline, Wang added.

The park’s headquarters said that it has increased the number of signs and assigned personnel to the site to speak with tourists about littering. Anyone caught deliberately leaving their raincoats behind will be fined NT$1,500 (US$50) for violating the National Park Law.



(Taroko National Park Headquarters photos)