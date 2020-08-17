England-Pakistan heading for draw after more wet weather

Groundsmen take off the covers ahead of the fifth day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton,... Groundsmen take off the covers ahead of the fifth day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — The second test between England and Pakistan was heading for a draw on Monday after a wet outfield prevented play from starting on time on the fifth and final day.

The umpires inspected the pitch and outfield at the Rose Bowl at the scheduled start of play of 11 a.m. and were due to make another inspection an hour later. Rain is forecast for later.

Rain washed out all of the third day and most of the fourth day, while time was lost during the first two days because of wet weather and bad light.

England was 7-1 in reply to Pakistan's 236 all out.

England leads the three-match-series 1-0.

