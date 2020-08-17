5 things to know today

Melaku Gebermariam uses an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect the inside of a Delta Airplane between flights on July 22, at the Ronald Reagan Washingt... Melaku Gebermariam uses an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect the inside of a Delta Airplane between flights on July 22, at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. U.S. airlines have scrambled to reassure travelers that planes are safe. They require passengers to wear face masks and are cleaning cabins more thoroughly, even spraying seats with anti-microbial mist. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2005 file photo, destroyed vehicles litter the site of a massive bomb attack that tore through the motorcade of former Prime Mi... FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2005 file photo, destroyed vehicles litter the site of a massive bomb attack that tore through the motorcade of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, Lebanon. More than 15 years after the truck bomb assassination of Hariri in Beirut, a U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group Hezbollah allegedly involved in the killing. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-... FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves tot the podium. To speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE - In this June 29, 2020, file photo, Gay and Bob Hardwick, who were attacked in their Stockton home in 1978 by the Golden State Killer, Joseph Ja... FILE - In this June 29, 2020, file photo, Gay and Bob Hardwick, who were attacked in their Stockton home in 1978 by the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, stand as the charges are read against DeAngelo during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif. Survivors plan to confront DeAngelo this week during an extraordinary four days of court hearings before the 74-year-old is sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FEDERAL MONEY FOR PANDEMIC TRICKLING DOWN Congress has allocated trillions to ease the coronavirus crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and AP investigation finds many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that money on local public health departments.

2. GOLDEN STATE KILLER'S VICTIMS TO SPEAK Nearly three-dozen victims or survivors plan to tell their stories before Joseph James DeAngelo is formally sentenced to life in prison.

3. TRUMP RALLIES DEMOCRATS As the party gathers virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, party leaders and activists across the political spectrum agree on one unifying force: their desire to defeat the president.

4. VERDICTS UPCOMING IN ASSASSINATION OF FORMER LEBANESE PM A U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group Hezbollah who were allegedly involved in the killing of Rafik Hariri.

5. CORONAVIRUS GROUNDS AIR TRAVEL Airlines are trying to convince a frightened public that measures like mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than other indoor settings, but it isn’t working.