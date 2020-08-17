McDonald's Taiwan to take 7 items off menu Aug. 26

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald's is shaking up its menu by discontinuing a total of seven items on Aug. 26.

On Friday (Aug. 14), McDonald's Taiwan announced that due to flagging interest, it will discontinue seven items on Aug. 26. However, the fast-food giant added that it will be introducing six new items that same day.

McDonald’s launched a new main meal for children in July 2016 called the Happy Meal Chicken Bites, which featured chicken breasts with vegetables that were not fried, but instead steamed. The menu item, which had the lowest calories of all McDonald’s main meals at 87 calories per five pieces, earned rave reviews from fitness and weight loss groups, but its peculiar taste was also rejected by some McDonald's fans.

In a discussion of the Happy Meal Chicken Bites when it was first launched on the online bulletin board PTT, many netizens found it similar in taste to Taiwanese meatballs, but not as good as the original Chicken McNuggets.



Controversial Chicken Bites. (McDonald's photo)

The items McDonald's will be taking off the menu on Aug. 26 include the following:

Angus Beef burger Thousand Island Shrimp burger 1+1=$50 Coin Menu's Spicy Chicken Burger Meal Shake Shake Chicken Bite McCafé's Passion Fruit-Lemon Smoothie McCafé's Hot Milk Tea Happy Meal Chicken Bites

On that same date, the Golden Arches will be introducing six new items, including a smoked chicken sandwich, a ginger roast pork sandwich, 1+1=$50 Coin Menu's cheeseburger, soft-serve ice cream, honey black tea, and honey lemon smoothies.