Non-designated hotels found accepting 697 quarantined guests in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said Monday (Aug. 17) that 38 non-designated hotels in the city have accepted guests who are under the 14-day quarantine requirement, thereby undercutting Taiwan's pandemic prevention efforts.

During a press interview, Huang pointed out that 697 individuals were found to have chosen hotels not listed on the city government's advisory to undergo their quarantine. She said the individuals consisted of 164 Taiwanese citizens, 138 migrant workers, 381 foreign nationals, and 14 Chinese and Hong Kong nationals with Taiwan residency.

Huang emphasized that non-designated hotels do not meet the government's criteria for authorized isolation facilities and cannot ensure the safety of their staff and guests. She added that the city government has been transferring the quarantined individuals from these hotels, but a few hotel owners have refused to cooperate.

With the issuing of an executive order, Huang ordered all 38 of the non-designated hotels to transfer their quarantined guests to authorized facilities by Friday (Aug. 21) or their names will be revealed. She added that none of the staff members from these hotels have received training on disinfection and waste disposal and that it is concerning that they have mixed quarantined persons with regular guests, reported CNA.

Huang also warned that individuals will face heavy fines for renting short-term apartments for quarantine. She urged the public to comply with health regulations and avoid challenging the law, reported Radio Taiwan International.