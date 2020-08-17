Japanese tennis pro Nishikori Kei tests positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese tennis pro Nishikori Kei said on Monday (Aug. 17) that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will cancel his plans to play at the Western & Southern Open in New York, which is a US Open warm-up event.

Nishikori, 30, who has been staying at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, said in a statement that he is feeling well and has very minor symptoms. He plans to self-quarantine, according to an NHK report.

The Japanese player, currently ranked No. 31 in the world, made it to the finals of the US Open in 2014.

Many marquee players have decided to skip this year’s US Open, which will begin Aug. 31, including the No. 2 male player Rafael Nadal and the No. 1 female player Ashleigh Barty. Roger Federer, who has won an all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles, will miss this year's tournament because of knee surgery.

On Monday, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) announced on Facebook that she will not participate in this year’s US Open due to the pandemic as well as injuries from last year that have prevented her from training.

Hsieh is currently ranked No. 1 in women's doubles and No. 55 in singles.



(Facebook, Hsieh Su-wei photo)