Photo of the Day: Taiwan vs. Hong Kong

Cartoonist contrasts freedom in Taiwan with repression in Hong Kong

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/17 15:40
(Twitter, @hkguy1988 illustration)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cartoonist Hong Kong Guy on Sunday (Aug. 16) posted this humorous comparison of the political realities in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In a comic strip titled "Taiwan vs. Hong Kong," the cartoonist contrasts the freedoms enjoyed in Taiwan with the repression witnessed in Hong Kong, especially in the wake of the recent passage of the draconian national security law. Under the caption "The President of Taiwan meeting the public" in the first frame on the left, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is portrayed with cat ears, her trademark spectacles, and a feline-looking grin as admirers pose for photos with her.

In contrast, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carre Lam (林鄭月娥) is portrayed as a tiny inscrutable figure surrounded by three layers of barriers and a squad of police guarding the outermost perimeter. Under the next frame, entitled "Taiwanese celebrities," celebrity Ili Cheng (鄭家純), better known as "Chicken Cutlet Girl," is teary-eyed as she calls on the world to "Please don't give up on Hong Kong."

However, when it comes to Hong Kong's "celebrities," Jackie Chan is shown on one knee licking the red shoe of the Chinese Communist Party while obediently declaring "I support the national security law." On June 1 of this year, the "Clown Prince of Kung fu" officially endorsed the highly invasive national security law after it was passed by China's rubber-stamp legislature on May 28.

In the third row, Hong Kong Guy compares Taiwan's attitude toward China while handling the pandemic to Hong Kong's. In the Taiwan section, Tsai can be seen holding up an "x" sign to a bewildered Chinese devil while exclaiming "Close the borders!"

As for Hong Kong's take, Lam is portrayed as begging the CCP to "pretty please help HK fight the virus?" A smug CCP devil then announces he is sending "specialists," while her own people demand that the borders are closed to China.

In the bottom row, the illustrator depicts the current situation with the coronavirus in Taiwan by showing Taiwanese happily scurrying around spending their stimulus coupons. Unfortunately, the situation in Hong Kong is far worse, with bedraggled citizens questioning how long it will be before they contract the coronavirus, get arrested by national security officers, and die, with the only alternative appearing to be emigration.

Hong Kong Guy despondently concludes that Hong Kong used to be a paradise, "but now it is hell."
