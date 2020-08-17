Taiwan developing transparent masks for hearing-impaired

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Transparent masks that will enable hearing-impaired people to better communicate with those wearing face-coverings have been designed by Taiwanese organizations, and mass production will begin next year.

As many hearing-impaired people read lips to communicate with those who are unable to use sign language, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created a new challenge, with conventional masks fully covering the lower face. To resolve this problem, a non-profit organization approached government agencies about designing masks that are transparent over the mouth but still provide protection against the virus.

The Taiwan Textile Research Institute's Director of Product Development, Huang Po-hsiung (黃博雄), told CNA that Hsieh Li-fang (謝莉芳), president of the Dandelion Hearing Association, which advocates for speech and hearing-impaired people, filed a request with Taiwanese manufacturers to develop a transparent mask. In response, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國) invited specialists from the Food and Drug Administration, the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Industrial Development Bureau, the Taiwan Textile Research Institute, and mask manufacturers to attend a meeting on the subject.

Huang said that transparent masks can help hearing-impaired friends identify the mouth's shape and then master oral communication. He said he had witnessed Hsieh's enthusiasm for helping hearing-impaired adults and children, adding that he had then enlisted the help of Wang Li-chu (王麗珠), Head of the Chemical Industry Group of the Industrial Development Bureau, and Chen Yung-chih (陳勇志) general manager of mask maker Taiwan Comfort Champ (台灣康匠).

Huang said that Chen had agreed immediately and contacted Yingge-based mask machine maker NCM (權和機械) about participating in the project. In mid-July, Chen's company took the lead in producing transparent mask samples.

The Dandelion Hearing Association then asked hearing-impaired children to take part in face-to-face trials for the masks and made adjustments based on the feedback. Huang said the equipment that will manufacture the transparent masks is still in the planning and designing stage.

Huang anticipates that the masks will reach the semi-automatic stage on the assembly line by the end of the year. He predicted they will likely reach the mass-production phase by next year.

Huang said the members of the team hope that by mass-producing transparent masks, they can facilitate communication for people that are hearing-impaired and raise awareness of their needs among the general public. He added that he hopes the special masks will be widely adopted in Taiwan in the near future.



(Huang Po-hsiung photo)



Teacher from Dandelion Hearing Association wearing prototype mask. (Facebook, lovehearingtw photo)