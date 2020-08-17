  1. Home
Taiwan OEM Wistron to add 10,000 jobs in India for new iPhone

Around 2,000 people likely been recruited during trial production phase

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/17 15:16
Wistron headquarters (Wistron company website screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple's iPhone contract manufacturer Wistron Corp. has continued to expand its operations in India, with a new facility underway to assemble iPhones in the southern Indian city of Kolar.

An insider was quoted by Indian media as saying that up to 10,000 jobs will be created through Wistron's new venture, with 70 percent of the openings planned for locals.

Around 2,000 people are believed to have been recruited during the trial production phase, and walk-in interviews are being conducted at the plant in Kolar, which is about 70 kilometers from Bengaluru. Mass production of the new iPhone is likely to begin in September.

In July, Wistron sold its fully-owned subsidiaries in China's Kunshan to Luxshare Group, a Chinese company, citing better leveraging of resources and improved profitability. However, the company has continued to expand its footing in India.

The Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) began assembling iPhones in Bengaluru in 2017.

Despite the pandemic-induced slowdown, Wistron achieved record revenue with its strong white box server sales in July.
