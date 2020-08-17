Former KMT chairman calls for party reform, reflection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Sunday (Aug. 16) said that the party should not get bogged down in personnel matters at this time and that it should instead focus on "embracing mainstream public opinion and values."

The KMT’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election Saturday (Aug. 15) has prompted talk about whether current Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) is responsible for the loss as well as party infighting for the chairmanship, CNA reported.

In an interview with Hsu Yu-hsin (徐瑜新), the KMT candidate in the upcoming district councilor by-election for Hsinchu County’s Guanxi District, Chu said Sunday that now is not the time to dwell on personnel. Instead, he said the party should take the time to reexamine itself, calling this a “laborious and brutal process.”

Nevertheless, Chu asserted it is a necessary process. He said the party cannot stay in its own political bubble and surround itself with cronies — otherwise, it will surely die out.

When Chu showed up at former Minister of Culture Lung Ying-tai’s (龍應台) meet-and-greet book event Sunday afternoon, he avoided bringing up the "Han Wave" remark that KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) had made Saturday via Facebook.

Chu pointed out that the party should broaden its political views and stressed that any single voice can be a significant force in politics. He added that the KMT must align itself with the mainstream and unite its party members.

He emphasized that at this time, the KMT can only continue to reform, review, and reflect to accomplish this goal.