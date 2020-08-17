Islanders outlast Capitals in OT to take 3-0 series lead

TORONTO (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

The Islanders are up 3-0 in the series, putting Washington on the brink of being eliminated in the first round for the second straight year after hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018.

New York’s Anders Lee broke a scoreless tie late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov pulled the Capitals into a tie with a power-play goal early in the second.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 shots for the sixth-seeded Islanders. Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the third-seeded Capitals.

Game 4 is Tuesday night.

STARS 5, FLAMES 4, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation and the Stars evened their Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

John Klingberg’s hard shot grazed Alexander Radulov’s stick and went in to give the Stars the win.

The shot that got past Cam Talbot was the 62nd for the Stars, their most since 63 in a five-overtime loss in the 2003 playoffs. The goal was initially give to Klingberg, but NHL announced the scoring change about three hours after the game.

Klingberg finished with three assists.

Pavelski recorded the first playoff hat trick since the Dallas franchise moved from Minnesota in 1993, and the first of his career on his 53rd career postseason goal.

Tobias Rieder tied an NHL record with his third short-handed goal of the playoffs, and Calgary got one in a third straight game against Dallas, for a 4-3 lead early in the third period.

Game 5 on Tuesday.