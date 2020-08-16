Former India test opener Chetan Chauhan dies aged 73

NEW DELHI (AP) — Chetan Chauhan, a former India test opening batsman whose career spanned three decades, has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the BCCI said. He was 73.

“This year needs to be forgotten as it has taken a lot of dear people away. He (Chauhan) will always remain with us. May God give strength to his family to overcome this loss,” said Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly in a statement on Sunday.

Ganguly remembered Chauhan, a right-handed opening batsman, as having a tremendous sense of humor and a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket.

Chauhan played 40 test matches and seven ODIs between 1969-81 and was a long-time opening partner with Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar. Although Chauhan never recorded a test century, he scored 2084 test runs in a career that ended after a match against New Zealand at Auckland in 1981.

After retiring from test cricket, Chauhan served as president of the Delhi and district cricket association. He also toured Australia in 2007-08 with the India cricket team as team manager.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Chauhan’s untimely death has “deeply pained me.”

“In him, the nation has not only lost a fine cricketer today but also a great human being. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

