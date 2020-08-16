  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/16 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 9 5 .643 _
Atlanta 12 10 .545 1
Philadelphia 7 9 .438 3
New York 9 13 .409 4
Washington 7 11 .389 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722 _
St. Louis 4 3 .571
Milwaukee 9 10 .474
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _
Colorado 12 8 .600 2
San Diego 11 11 .500 4
Arizona 10 11 .476
San Francisco 8 14 .364 7

___

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-1), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-3) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.