All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Washington
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Milwaukee
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|Colorado
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|San Diego
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Arizona
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|San Francisco
|8
|14
|.364
|7
___
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-1), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-3) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.