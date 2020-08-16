All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|8-1
|6-5
|Baltimore
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|4-5
|8-3
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|_
|7-2
|L-1
|8-3
|4-6
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|2½
|4-5
|W-1
|2-3
|5-6
|Boston
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
|6
|3-7
|L-6
|3-9
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|8-2
|5-6
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|6-4
|6-5
|Detroit
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|4-8
|5-1
|Chicago
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|2-8
|8-3
|Kansas City
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|4-4
|5-8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|9-3
|6-3
|Texas
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|1
|7-3
|W-4
|7-4
|3-5
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|4½
|1½
|4-6
|W-3
|7-4
|3-6
|Los Angeles
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|4-7
|3-7
|Seattle
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
|5½
|3-7
|L-4
|3-7
|4-8
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-1
|6-4
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|7-2
|5-8
|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|6-8
|1-1
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|5-7
|4-6
|Washington
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|2-8
|5-3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|8-3
|5-2
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|_
|4-3
|W-2
|2-1
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|2-6
|7-4
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|4-4
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|2-6
|2-8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|6-5
|9-2
|Colorado
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|6-6
|6-2
|San Diego
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|½
|4-6
|L-4
|6-4
|5-7
|Arizona
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|1
|7-3
|W-3
|5-4
|5-7
|San Francisco
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|3½
|3-7
|L-3
|3-5
|5-9
___
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Houston 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, sus., 1st game
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-1), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-3) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.