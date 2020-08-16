  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/16 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 14 6 .700 _ _ 6-4 W-4 8-1 6-5
Baltimore 12 8 .600 2 _ 7-3 W-1 4-5 8-3
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 _ 7-2 L-1 8-3 4-6
Toronto 7 9 .438 5 4-5 W-1 2-3 5-6
Boston 6 15 .286 6 3-7 L-6 3-9 3-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 13 8 .619 _ _ 4-6 L-1 8-2 5-6
Cleveland 12 9 .571 1 _ 7-3 W-2 6-4 6-5
Detroit 9 9 .500 4-6 L-4 4-8 5-1
Chicago 10 11 .476 3 2 3-7 L-2 2-8 8-3
Kansas City 9 12 .429 4 3 6-4 W-1 4-4 5-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 15 6 .714 _ _ 8-2 W-3 9-3 6-3
Texas 10 9 .526 4 1 7-3 W-4 7-4 3-5
Houston 10 10 .500 4-6 W-3 7-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 14 .333 8 5 3-7 L-3 4-7 3-7
Seattle 7 15 .318 3-7 L-4 3-7 4-8

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 9 5 .643 _ _ 6-4 L-1 3-1 6-4
Atlanta 12 10 .545 1 _ 4-6 W-1 7-2 5-8
Philadelphia 7 9 .438 3 5-5 W-2 6-8 1-1
New York 9 13 .409 4 5-5 L-2 5-7 4-6
Washington 7 11 .389 4 3-7 L-1 2-8 5-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 13 5 .722 _ _ 7-3 L-2 8-3 5-2
St. Louis 4 3 .571 _ 4-3 W-2 2-1 2-2
Milwaukee 9 10 .474 1 5-5 W-2 2-6 7-4
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 9 2-8 L-1 2-6 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _ _ 7-3 W-4 6-5 9-2
Colorado 12 8 .600 2 _ 4-6 L-3 6-6 6-2
San Diego 11 11 .500 4 ½ 4-6 L-4 6-4 5-7
Arizona 10 11 .476 1 7-3 W-3 5-4 5-7
San Francisco 8 14 .364 7 3-7 L-3 3-5 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Houston 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, sus., 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Pérez 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-1), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-3) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.