WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Connecticut
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|New York
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Las Vegas
|8
|2
|.800
|1
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Phoenix
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Dallas
|3
|7
|.300
|6
___
Las Vegas 88, Washington 73
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76
Minnesota 94, New York 64
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.