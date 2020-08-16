  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/16 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 4 .600
Connecticut 4 6 .400 2
Indiana 4 6 .400 2
Washington 3 7 .300 3
Atlanta 2 8 .200 4
New York 1 9 .100 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 1 .900
Las Vegas 8 2 .800 1
Minnesota 7 3 .700 2
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 2
Phoenix 6 4 .600 3
Dallas 3 7 .300 6

___

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 88, Washington 73

Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76

Minnesota 94, New York 64

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.