American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/16 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _
Baltimore 12 8 .600 2
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571
Toronto 7 9 .438 5
Boston 6 15 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 8 .619 _
Cleveland 12 9 .571 1
Detroit 9 9 .500
Chicago 10 11 .476 3
Kansas City 9 12 .429 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 6 .714 _
Texas 10 9 .526 4
Houston 10 10 .500
Los Angeles 7 14 .333 8
Seattle 7 15 .318

___

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Houston 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, sus., 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Pérez 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.