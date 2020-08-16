American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Baltimore
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Boston
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|_
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Detroit
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Kansas City
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|Texas
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|4½
|Los Angeles
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Seattle
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
___
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Houston 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 5
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, sus., 1st game
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.