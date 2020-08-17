Zhuilu Old Road in eastern Taiwan to close for maintenance three times Sept.-Nov.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taroko National Park's Zhuilu Old Road, which is famous for a narrow pass chiseled out of a perpendicular cliff face 500 meters above the Liwu River valley, will close three times between September and November for maintenance, with each closure lasting about 15 days.

Ho Wen-cheng (何文晟), chief of the Environment Maintenance Section at Taroko National Park Headquarters, said that the maintenance will be on a 300-meter section of the steel guardrail running along Zhuilu Precipice and that the trail will be closed to tourists for safety reasons while the work is in progress, according to CNA.

Ho said that the maintenance work on the popular trail will take place from Sept. 15–30, Oct. 16–30, and Nov. 16–30.

To preserve the unique geological conditions of the area, the national park has put a cap on the numbers of daily hikers, allowing only 96 hikers a day on weekdays and 156 on weekends and national holidays. Hikers must apply online one to 30 days in advance if they wish to visit the trail; an adult ticket is NT$200.

The park said that the trail is fully booked this summer and reminded the public to avoid planning visits during the maintenance periods.

Once part of the Cross-Hehuan Mountain Road during the Japanese occupation, Zhuilu Old Road is 10.3 kilometers long.

Due to landslides, however, only 3.1 km is open to the public, including the 500-meter pass overlooking the river valley. Therefore, hikers are required to enter via the east trailhead and return the same way when leaving.