Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the a.m.;84;73;Clouds and sun, nice;82;73;SW;9;81%;37%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;105;91;Hazy sun;104;88;WNW;9;48%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;72;Warm with hazy sun;98;72;W;15;28%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;85;70;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;ENE;6;45%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A heavy thunderstorm;82;62;A heavy thunderstorm;76;60;S;8;76%;80%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;75;54;Partly sunny;70;55;SE;5;66%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;88;71;Hazy sunshine;91;71;NE;6;23%;7%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mainly cloudy;80;56;Thickening clouds;76;54;W;11;52%;27%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with sunshine;76;54;Mostly sunny;79;60;SE;7;54%;19%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny;93;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;N;9;44%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;45;Cloudy with a shower;59;53;NE;11;73%;55%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;110;79;Hazy sunshine;109;78;NW;13;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;73;S;5;66%;66%;12

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;76;69;A little p.m. rain;81;69;WSW;12;79%;82%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;78;A t-storm around;94;77;NW;7;65%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;82;71;Sunshine, pleasant;82;73;WSW;10;65%;25%;8

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;Rain and drizzle;84;70;N;4;80%;73%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;86;64;Partly sunny;87;65;SE;9;60%;55%;7

Berlin, Germany;Warm with sunshine;86;64;Variable cloudiness;87;66;ESE;7;39%;56%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;67;50;A shower or t-storm;66;51;SSE;7;64%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;90;63;Mostly sunny;90;63;NNE;8;34%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Thunderstorms;80;65;ESE;8;82%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;83;62;A shower or t-storm;75;60;W;8;67%;65%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;80;57;Sunny and nice;85;58;SE;6;39%;6%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;85;66;Thunderstorms;84;64;SE;6;74%;85%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;Mostly sunny;65;49;NNW;5;61%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as hot;86;67;Decreasing clouds;87;68;NNE;7;29%;1%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and warm;92;76;Hazy sun;91;76;WSW;5;68%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;100;74;Sunny and very warm;100;74;NNW;8;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;56;42;Heavy p.m. showers;57;47;SW;14;71%;69%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;80;68;ENE;3;74%;82%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;91;80;Mostly cloudy;94;81;SSW;7;63%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;83;68;Nice with some sun;82;68;NNE;7;51%;10%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;87;78;A t-storm around;87;78;S;7;78%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;79;62;Nice with some sun;79;63;ESE;7;53%;3%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing and humid;88;82;Cloudy and humid;88;81;SW;10;79%;44%;5

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;103;76;A morning t-storm;92;76;E;6;50%;57%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;80;69;A shower in the a.m.;86;69;SSE;9;71%;57%;7

Delhi, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;95;80;A t-storm around;95;82;S;5;73%;64%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, smoky;96;62;Sun and some clouds;95;65;S;6;26%;3%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;82;SSE;12;78%;86%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine and hot;98;71;Sunny and not as hot;88;70;S;6;58%;3%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain, then a shower;63;57;Periods of rain;63;56;W;8;95%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;101;72;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;ENE;7;17%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;84;69;Plenty of sun;86;71;WNW;11;59%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A few showers;85;77;E;9;75%;97%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;83;53;Hazy sunshine;81;49;ENE;8;16%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;6;68%;50%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;77;49;Partly sunny;71;50;NNE;8;56%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;SSW;6;74%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;ESE;7;71%;62%;10

Honolulu, United States;Clouds breaking;90;74;Mostly sunny;90;74;ENE;11;51%;69%;11

Hyderabad, India;A little a.m. rain;76;72;A shower in the p.m.;82;72;W;10;83%;66%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;Partly sunny, humid;95;80;E;9;71%;60%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and breezy;78;70;Mostly sunny;81;70;NE;12;48%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NE;8;71%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy, hot;104;87;Hazy and very warm;102;88;NNE;9;37%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;Mostly sunny;69;45;N;12;46%;27%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;107;63;Hazy sun, very hot;102;67;NNE;4;13%;3%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;93;84;Hazy sunshine;93;83;WSW;12;66%;43%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;82;70;A t-storm in spots;86;70;WSW;5;78%;87%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;97;79;Rather cloudy;93;80;S;10;52%;43%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun, pleasant;80;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;W;5;41%;1%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;Showers and t-storms;90;80;NNE;10;64%;78%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;89;71;Low clouds;86;70;WSW;8;63%;41%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;82;Morning t-storms;92;82;SSW;7;76%;83%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;5;74%;70%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasingly windy;61;31;Increasingly windy;59;28;NE;15;36%;61%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with some sun;86;74;Nice with some sun;84;75;SW;8;76%;73%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;63;58;Partial sunshine;63;59;SSE;10;77%;3%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and pleasant;81;67;Sun and some clouds;81;67;WNW;6;65%;34%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;75;61;Thunderstorms;71;60;SW;10;79%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;SSW;6;52%;5%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;69;Partly sunny;78;68;SW;7;75%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;84;60;Plenty of sun;86;63;W;6;43%;19%;8

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;80;Partly sunny;90;80;S;4;67%;30%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;93;79;Partly sunny;93;80;WNW;4;64%;11%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Overcast, a t-storm;88;77;NW;7;76%;82%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;60;47;Periods of sun;61;51;N;8;64%;67%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;A shower or t-storm;75;56;NNW;5;51%;73%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;S;7;64%;59%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, pleasant;79;55;Partly sunny;81;55;NNW;6;55%;9%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;82;75;Clearing;82;75;SSW;12;71%;11%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;58;44;Plenty of sun;61;47;N;5;66%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;74;63;WSW;3;79%;90%;6

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;72;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;NE;9;60%;26%;5

Mumbai, India;Morning t-storms;85;77;A heavy shower;84;77;SW;11;89%;81%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;55;A morning shower;75;55;SE;8;61%;55%;6

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;72;66;A t-storm in spots;79;69;S;6;69%;75%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;72;Sunny and hot;100;72;W;7;30%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Areas of low clouds;71;54;Rather cloudy, warm;77;55;E;6;66%;3%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;NNE;6;44%;17%;10

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;74;53;Partly sunny;77;57;S;5;62%;5%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;80;63;Showers and t-storms;77;58;W;8;78%;68%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;77;Showers around;84;78;E;15;78%;92%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;75;Showers and t-storms;86;75;NW;6;84%;86%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;89;75;Cloudy;89;76;ESE;5;73%;41%;7

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;78;60;Partly sunny;76;60;WSW;8;59%;44%;6

Perth, Australia;Showers;60;53;A shower in the a.m.;60;55;SW;14;62%;59%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;77;W;6;64%;61%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;86;71;Sunshine and nice;87;72;SE;15;65%;44%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;93;73;A shower or t-storm;92;75;ESE;5;51%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;81;60;A shower or t-storm;82;64;W;3;57%;80%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;81;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;7;76%;55%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;72;49;A shower in the p.m.;71;51;NE;9;55%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;NW;9;70%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Overcast;84;72;Sunshine, pleasant;84;71;SE;10;65%;62%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;61;54;Areas of low clouds;61;52;WNW;6;80%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, warm;80;60;Partly sunny;73;54;ENE;7;58%;6%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;79;70;Hazy sun and humid;79;70;S;5;76%;62%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;105;83;Warm with hazy sun;111;82;N;8;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;WSW;7;51%;6%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;Sunny;69;49;W;7;57%;4%;4

San Francisco, United States;A morning t-storm;77;64;Partly sunny;78;63;SW;11;61%;23%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;79;65;E;7;75%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;88;80;A stray shower;89;80;ESE;12;72%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Thunderstorms;77;65;NW;4;92%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;82;61;Turning cloudy;81;60;NW;6;37%;13%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;63;35;Mostly sunny;63;37;SW;4;47%;15%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;90;73;A shower or t-storm;89;74;N;4;75%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;78;61;Some sunshine;80;66;W;6;59%;44%;8

Seattle, United States;Abundant sunshine;95;64;Sunshine, not as hot;84;59;NNE;6;50%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;90;78;Humid with some sun;89;76;WSW;5;72%;28%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, very hot;99;82;Sunny and hot;97;82;SSE;11;54%;3%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;79;S;6;77%;71%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;72;57;A t-storm in spots;79;56;SSE;7;66%;56%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a t-storm;88;78;Some sun, a shower;87;79;E;15;72%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Partly sunny;78;57;SSW;5;66%;11%;4

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;68;52;Sunny;69;52;NW;14;50%;27%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;91;80;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;ESE;15;51%;12%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;75;58;Partly sunny;69;54;SSW;5;57%;1%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, warm;95;74;Clouds and sun;94;70;NNW;7;36%;10%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;76;64;Partly sunny;75;59;ESE;7;63%;39%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;97;74;Hazy sun;95;70;SSW;7;24%;13%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;90;76;Sunshine, pleasant;90;75;NW;8;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;91;72;Sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;5;44%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;91;80;Turning cloudy, warm;93;80;S;8;59%;37%;9

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;76;61;Mostly cloudy;76;61;NW;9;70%;32%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;95;80;Hazy sun;96;81;ESE;3;38%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;Hazy sun;94;75;ENE;7;38%;6%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;49;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;47;NNW;9;74%;57%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;89;65;Brilliant sunshine;82;60;ESE;5;50%;7%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;80;65;Thunderstorms;82;65;W;5;77%;75%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;75;An afternoon shower;82;74;WNW;5;87%;84%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;82;57;Partly sunny;82;56;ENE;4;50%;11%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny;84;58;A shower or t-storm;84;63;ESE;8;51%;80%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, cool;50;41;Plenty of sun;55;42;ENE;4;65%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;86;77;A downpour;88;76;E;6;80%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;Not as warm;79;59;NNE;5;50%;39%;8

