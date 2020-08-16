Taiwanese social worker shares success story in extreme case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese social worker who has accompanied many drug addicts, alcoholics, and people with mental illness through the darkest periods of their lives has shared a story about how she helped one young girl turn her life around.

Hsu Ru-yue (許如悅), who received an award from the Ministry of Health and Welfare for her achievements in social work this year, is a medical social worker at the Tri-Service General Hospital’s Psychiatry Department, according to a CNA report. With 17 years of experience as a social worker, she has long been dedicated to helping those struggling with addiction and mental illness.

Hsu believes that social workers can change and even save lives. She also considers her field to be a stabilizing force in society.

More than 10 years ago, Hsu encountered a case that left a deep impression on her. It was a young girl, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, who made weekly visits to the emergency room.

The girl was addicted to alcohol, took drugs with her boyfriend, and repeatedly tried to kill herself. Her family had turned a cold shoulder and treated her as a black sheep.

Unable to receive any support, the girl used extreme behavior to express herself, such as self-mutilation and attempted suicide. She went so far as to cut herself while in consultation with Hsu, and another time while with her she tried to jump out of a window.

Speaking in a nervous tone, Hsu told CNA about those horrifying moments. She said that the window was on the fourth floor, and a fall would have led to extreme injury or death.

Hsu reacted immediately. Luckily, she was able to wrest the girl back from the window just in time.

In those years, the girl would have frequent run-ins with the police. She would often list Hsu as her contact rather than her parents when talking to the officers.

One time while standing on the edge of the MRT platform, the girl had the urge to throw herself in front of an oncoming train. Somehow, she had the presence of mind to call Hsu, and the social worker was able to talk her down.

Hsu said that she tends to at first feel scared and on edge with these sorts of people, but with time deep trust can be established. She added that as the young girl became more stable, the dosage of her prescription medicine dropped, and she eventually was able to return to school.

In a show of her devotion, the social worker participated in the girl’s junior and senior high school graduations. The two have kept in touch for more than 10 years.

When asked how she achieved success with such an extreme case, Hsu described her method as based in support, companionship, and the willingness to believe the girl — the inverse of the approach taken by the girl’s family.