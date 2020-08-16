Pakistan all out for 236 as play finally resumes in 2nd test

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Pakistan scrambled to 236 all out early on the fourth day of the second test against England as play finally resumed at the Rose Bowl on Sunday after a delay of almost four sessions because of bad weather.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was the last man out for 72 when he scooped a ball from Stuart Broad high into the air, with Zak Crawley taking the catch at cover point to end an important lower-order knock for Pakistan.

Pakistan added 13 runs to the total it had when the teams went off for bad light after tea on day 2, when the tourists were on 223-9. The whole of day 3 was wiped out because of rain.

Broad finished with figures of 4-56.

England leads 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first test by three wickets in Manchester. Another victory for England will clinch a first test series against Pakistan in 10 years and a second series of this pandemic-affected summer having already beaten the West Indies.

