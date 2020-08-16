Taiwan's Legislative Yuan speaker invites Czech delegation to visit legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan President You Shyi-kun (游錫堃) on Saturday (Aug. 15) revealed in an interview that he has invited Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to the Legislative Yuan during the latter's visit to Taiwan later this month.

Vystrcil and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib will visit Taiwan at the end of this month, though the two will have slightly different itineraries.

You was attending a Changhua Association of the World meeting on Saturday when he mentioned in an interview that he was considering convening the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT) caucuses this week for consultations. The reason he gave was that a Czech delegation set to visit Taiwan, which includes Vystrcil and the wife of former Czech Senate President Jaroslav Kubera, is expected to visit the Legislative Yuan on September 1.

You said that he has invited Vystrcil to deliver a speech to the body. He hopes the two main Taiwanese political parties — the DPP and the KMT — can agree on hosting the Czech dignitaries as a sign of respect, Liberty Times reported.

You said that the Czech delegation may have as many as ninety people, which he described as magnificent. Although the Czech Republic teeters between the pursuit of its democratic ideals and its economic interests, it can be seen from this visit that the pursuit of ideals is more important than any economic benefits, he noted.

Of course, Taiwan should be a responsible host, You stated. He said that he hopes the Legislative Yuan can show its utmost sincerity while balancing the needs of epidemic prevention and proper etiquette to make the Czech guests feel at home.

Additionally, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) gave an exclusive video interview to Czech TV on Friday (Aug. 14). He discussed Taiwan-Czech bilateral relations, Taiwan’s successful measures against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), cross-strait relations, and Hong Kong issues.

Wu also displayed masks embroidered with the flags of Taiwan and the Czech Republic specially made for the visiting delegation, symbolizing that the pandemic cannot stop the solid friendship between the two nations.