Rider ends in ravine at Tour of Lombardy, Fuglsang wins

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020... Jakob Fuglsang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

From left, second placed Sam Bennet, winner Jakob Fuglsang and third placed Aleksandr Vlasov celebrate on the podium of the Tour of Lombardy cycling r... From left, second placed Sam Bennet, winner Jakob Fuglsang and third placed Aleksandr Vlasov celebrate on the podium of the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Marco ... Jakob Fuglsang celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

Cyclist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium is placed into an ambulance after falling during the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Sa... Cyclist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium is placed into an ambulance after falling during the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Cyclist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium receives treatment after falling during the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, A... Cyclist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium receives treatment after falling during the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

COMO, Italy (AP) — Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel fractured his pelvis and has a right lung contusion after crashing Saturday in the Tour of Lombardy, which was won by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang.

The 20-year-old Evenepoel “crashed inside the last 50 kilometers (31 miles), on the descent of Muro di Sormano, hitting a bridge wall and going over it into a ravine,” his Deceuninck-Quick-Step team said in a statement.

The team said he was taken to the Como hospital by ambulance, and “was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury.”

He will be flown to Belgium on Sunday.

Astana rider Fuglsang beat Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett by 31 seconds to win the race, which is one of cycling’s five single-day “monuments,” with Aleksandr Vlasov third for Astana.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports