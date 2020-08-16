Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Aug. 11, ... Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketb... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World, after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games.

Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble, was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.

Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix's Devin Booker, Indiana's T.J. Warren, Dallas' Luka Doncic and Houston's James Harden.

Booker was second in the Bubble MVP race, with Warren third.

Second-team selections were Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis.

