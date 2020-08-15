All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|7-1
|6-5
|Baltimore
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-5
|8-3
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|8-3
|4-6
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-3
|5-6
|Boston
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
|5½
|3-7
|L-5
|3-9
|3-5
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|7-1
|5-6
|Cleveland
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|6-4
|5-5
|Detroit
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|4-7
|5-1
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|2-6
|8-3
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|4-4
|4-7
|Oakland
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|9-3
|5-3
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|7-4
|2-5
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|6-4
|3-6
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-6
|3-7
|Seattle
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|3-7
|4-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|3-0
|6-4
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|7-2
|4-8
|New York
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|5-7
|4-5
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|2-8
|5-2
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|1-1
|Chicago
|13
|4
|.765
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|8-2
|5-2
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|1
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|2-6
|6-4
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|9½
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|2-6
|2-8
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|6-5
|8-2
|Colorado
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|6-5
|6-2
|San Diego
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|6-4
|5-6
|Arizona
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|4-4
|5-7
|San Francisco
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|3-4
|5-9
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 10, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Houston 11, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.