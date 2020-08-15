  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/15 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 13 6 .684 _ _ 5-5 W-3 7-1 6-5
Baltimore 11 8 .579 2 _ 6-4 L-1 3-5 8-3
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 2 _ 7-3 L-1 8-3 4-6
Toronto 7 9 .438 4-6 W-1 2-3 5-6
Boston 6 14 .300 3-7 L-5 3-9 3-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-1 5-6
Cleveland 11 9 .550 ½ 6-4 W-1 6-4 5-5
Detroit 9 8 .529 2 1 5-5 L-3 4-7 5-1
Chicago 10 9 .526 2 1 5-5 W-2 2-6 8-3
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4 3 5-5 W-1 4-4 4-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 14 6 .700 _ _ 8-2 W-2 9-3 5-3
Texas 9 9 .500 4 6-4 W-3 7-4 2-5
Houston 9 10 .474 2 4-6 W-2 6-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 7 4-6 L-2 4-6 3-7
Seattle 7 14 .333 5 3-7 L-3 3-7 4-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-2 3-0 6-4
Atlanta 11 10 .524 2 _ 4-6 L-4 7-2 4-8
New York 9 12 .429 4 2 5-5 L-1 5-7 4-5
Washington 7 10 .412 4 2 4-6 W-1 2-8 5-2
Philadelphia 6 9 .400 4 2 4-6 W-1 5-8 1-1
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 13 4 .765 _ _ 8-2 L-1 8-2 5-2
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5 1 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Milwaukee 8 10 .444 5-5 W-1 2-6 6-4
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 2-8 L-1 2-6 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-3 6-5 8-2
Colorado 12 7 .632 1 _ 5-5 L-2 6-5 6-2
San Diego 11 10 .524 3 _ 4-6 L-3 6-4 5-6
Arizona 9 11 .450 6-4 W-2 4-4 5-7
San Francisco 8 13 .381 6 3 3-7 L-2 3-4 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 10, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Houston 11, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 8, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.