WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/15 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 4 .600
Indiana 4 5 .444
Connecticut 4 6 .400 2
Washington 3 6 .333
Atlanta 2 8 .200 4
New York 1 8 .111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 1 .900
Las Vegas 7 2 .778
Minnesota 6 3 .667
Los Angeles 6 3 .667
Phoenix 6 4 .600 3
Dallas 3 7 .300 6

___

Friday's Games

Connecticut 77, Chicago 74

Seattle 83, Dallas 65

Phoenix 96, Atlanta 80

Saturday's Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.