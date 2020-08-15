WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Connecticut
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|New York
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|2
|.778
|1½
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|Phoenix
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Dallas
|3
|7
|.300
|6
___
Connecticut 77, Chicago 74
Seattle 83, Dallas 65
Phoenix 96, Atlanta 80
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.