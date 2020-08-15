Divers in Taiwan set Guinness World Record for ocean cleanup

Event was largest gathering of divers in an ocean cleanup within 12 hours. (Keelung City Government) Event was largest gathering of divers in an ocean cleanup within 12 hours. (Keelung City Government)

A group of 591 divers in Taiwan set a Guinness World Record for participating in an ocean cleanup activity held off the coast of Keelung City on Saturday.

Organized by the Discovery Channel in collaboration with the local city government, the main event in Chaojing Park set the record for hosting the "largest gathering of divers in an ocean cleanup within 12 hours." The one-day event, which included a beach cleanup, was also held in several other locations across Taiwan, including Taichung, Tainan, and offshore Penghu County.

Volunteers who took part in the beach cleanup in Keelung managed to collect as much as 920 kilograms of trash in an hour, according to the Discovery network. Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) expressed hope that the event will help raise awareness about ocean conservation and that everyone can contribute to helping reduce pollution in Taiwan.