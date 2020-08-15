  1. Home
  2. Society

Divers in Taiwan set Guinness World Record for ocean cleanup

Group of more than 500 divers participated in record breaking ocean cleanup event

By  Central News Agency
2020/08/15 21:20
Event was largest gathering of divers in an ocean cleanup within 12 hours. (Keelung City Government)

Event was largest gathering of divers in an ocean cleanup within 12 hours. (Keelung City Government)

A group of 591 divers in Taiwan set a Guinness World Record for participating in an ocean cleanup activity held off the coast of Keelung City on Saturday.

Organized by the Discovery Channel in collaboration with the local city government, the main event in Chaojing Park set the record for hosting the "largest gathering of divers in an ocean cleanup within 12 hours." The one-day event, which included a beach cleanup, was also held in several other locations across Taiwan, including Taichung, Tainan, and offshore Penghu County.

Volunteers who took part in the beach cleanup in Keelung managed to collect as much as 920 kilograms of trash in an hour, according to the Discovery network. Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) expressed hope that the event will help raise awareness about ocean conservation and that everyone can contribute to helping reduce pollution in Taiwan.
Guiness World Record
Discovery Channel
Taiwan
ocean cleanup
Keelung
pollution

RELATED ARTICLES

POW sufferings remembered in Taiwan on 75th anniversary of end of WWII
POW sufferings remembered in Taiwan on 75th anniversary of end of WWII
2020/08/15 21:40
EVA Air flight draws thumbs-up sign on Taiwan map
EVA Air flight draws thumbs-up sign on Taiwan map
2020/08/15 15:37
U.S. condemns Chinese military exercises in Taiwan Strait
U.S. condemns Chinese military exercises in Taiwan Strait
2020/08/15 12:50
Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs concerned nation could become 'next Hong Kong'
Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs concerned nation could become 'next Hong Kong'
2020/08/14 15:19
US spy plane spotted over northern Taiwan
US spy plane spotted over northern Taiwan
2020/08/14 11:36