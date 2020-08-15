No play before lunch on 3rd day of England-Pakistan test

England's captain Joe Root stands outside their dressing room to check the weather after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Tes... England's captain Joe Root stands outside their dressing room to check the weather after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/Pool via AP)

A 'no entry' sign is displayed between the empty stands on the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas B... A 'no entry' sign is displayed between the empty stands on the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/Pool via AP)

The pitch area is seen covered as rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl... The pitch area is seen covered as rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/Pool via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Rain prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Pakistan ended day two on 223-9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah one not out.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out.

England leads the three-match series 1-0.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports