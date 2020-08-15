Japan's Abe vows not to repeat war on WWII anniversary

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday his country would never "repeat the tragedy of war" as he paid tribute to the sacrifices of the fallen on the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

"We will remain committed to this pledge," Abe said, wearing a face mask at an official ceremony in Tokyo. He referred to the damage inflicted on Japan and its people, but did not mention the suffering of Japan's neighbors.

Fewer than 600 people were at the event — which was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic — compared to the 6,000 who attended last year. Masks were mandatory, and there was no singing of the national anthem.

Striking a more apologetic tone than Abe, Emperor Naruhito told the crowd he felt deep regret over his country's military actions, including its invasion of China and South Korea.

"Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated," said 60-year-old Naruhito, who has sought to make amends for the period of military aggression overseen by his grandfather, Hirohito.

Ministers visit controversial Yasukuni Shrine

Since entering office in 2012, Abe has steered clear of acknowledging Japan's wartime hostilities in his August 15 speeches, instead saying future generations should not be held responsible for past mistakes.

On Saturday, he sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for war dead but did not visit the site in person. The highly controversial shrine honors 2.46 million war dead, as well as 14 Japanese military leaders who were convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal. For that reason, China and South Korea see Yasukuni as a symbol of past Japanese aggression. Abe's last visit there, in December 2013, sparked an international outcry.

While Abe stayed away, at least four of his Cabinet ministers paid their respects — the first ministerial visit in four years.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed "deep disappointment and concern" over the ministers' visit and said Japan's leaders must show their "deep remorse through action."

Japanese Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, one of the ministers who offered prayers at the shrine, told reporters: "We decide how we want to pay respects to the war dead. This should not be a diplomatic problem."

In a speech on Saturday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Seoul was willing to talk to Tokyo to resolve longstanding disputes related to the war. Ties between the two countries have been strained over a row about compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japan's wartime factories and mines.

"Our government is ready to sit face to face with the Japanese government at any time," the Yonhap news agency quoted Moon as saying.

