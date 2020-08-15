Former top US military officials say China could take Taiwan in 3 days by early 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an essay published by the U.S. Naval Institute, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Michael Morell and ex-Admiral James Winnefeld, warn that Xi Jinping (習近平) will "bring Taiwan back into China" in mid-January 2021.

At this time the West is distracted by the U.S. election and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The authors believe the "operation" will be completed in just three days.

Morell and Winnefeld paint a worst case scenario in the article, published by the private, non-profit, professional military association. They assume the operation will unfold quickly, "beginning on the evening of 18 January," prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration.

At the same time, China will carry out cyber attacks to cripple the country by disabling the national power grid and other important utilities. This will be followed by a swift sea and air blockade, with several Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) submarines joining in the action.

The authors imagine the blockade will pave the way for the landing of PLA's amphibious forces. Meanwhile, China would send stern warnings not to intervene to the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia and other close Taiwan allies.

On the second day after military action, global stock markets will crash due to the turmoil. World leaders will make statements condemning the attack, but that's all. Washington, bogged down by multiple issues, will be unable to react.

On the third day after the attack, Morell and Winnefeld believe it is too late for Washington to reverse the damage. Then, Xi would whitewash the invasion by telling the world, the "Chinese Dream" has come true and "welcome the people of Taiwan home."