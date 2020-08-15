  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former top US military officials say China could take Taiwan in 3 days by early 2021

They write Xi Jinping will attempt invasion 'to distract population from its mounting anger and anxiety'

  1018
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/15 18:29
China's leader Xi Jinping reviews troops aboard ship. (AP photo) 

China's leader Xi Jinping reviews troops aboard ship. (AP photo)  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an essay published by the U.S. Naval Institute, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Michael Morell and ex-Admiral James Winnefeld, warn that Xi Jinping (習近平) will "bring Taiwan back into China" in mid-January 2021.

At this time the West is distracted by the U.S. election and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The authors believe the "operation" will be completed in just three days.

Morell and Winnefeld paint a worst case scenario in the article, published by the private, non-profit, professional military association. They assume the operation will unfold quickly, "beginning on the evening of 18 January," prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration.

At the same time, China will carry out cyber attacks to cripple the country by disabling the national power grid and other important utilities. This will be followed by a swift sea and air blockade, with several Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) submarines joining in the action.

The authors imagine the blockade will pave the way for the landing of PLA's amphibious forces. Meanwhile, China would send stern warnings not to intervene to the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia and other close Taiwan allies.

On the second day after military action, global stock markets will crash due to the turmoil. World leaders will make statements condemning the attack, but that's all. Washington, bogged down by multiple issues, will be unable to react.

On the third day after the attack, Morell and Winnefeld believe it is too late for Washington to reverse the damage. Then, Xi would whitewash the invasion by telling the world, the "Chinese Dream" has come true and "welcome the people of Taiwan home."
PLA
invasion
U.S. election
Xi Jinping
Michael Morell

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan vice president supports Hong Kong's struggle for freedom
Taiwan vice president supports Hong Kong's struggle for freedom
2020/08/15 11:48
China's PLA says it's holding military exercises in and around Taiwan Strait
China's PLA says it's holding military exercises in and around Taiwan Strait
2020/08/14 10:16
Taiwan eyeing US cruise missiles, mines to make 'invasion very painful'
Taiwan eyeing US cruise missiles, mines to make 'invasion very painful'
2020/08/13 11:10
Army officer detained for attempting to sell China footage of Taiwanese drill
Army officer detained for attempting to sell China footage of Taiwanese drill
2020/08/13 09:58
Former president of Taiwan says US will not engage in cross-strait conflict
Former president of Taiwan says US will not engage in cross-strait conflict
2020/08/11 15:15