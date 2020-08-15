  1. Home
Malaysian diagnosed with coronavirus 13 days after leaving Taiwan

Limited details known about overseas Chinese man who worked in Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/15 16:29
CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Malaysian was confirmed as having Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) 13 days after leaving Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Aug. 15).

The previous day, Malaysia announced 20 new cases, including one imported from Taiwan. The Malaysian man had reportedly first tested negative upon returning to Malaysia from Taiwan, and only tested positive 13 days later, according to CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥).

The person in question was a 33-year-old male, an ethnic Chinese man who had spent a considerable amount of time working in Taiwan, CNA reported. Chuang told a news conference the Malaysian authorities had given the CECC his English-language name, but not his passport number.

The individual reportedly transited through Hong Kong before returning home to Malaysia on Aug. 2. He only tested positive 13 days later, but it was not clear why he was tested again so late after his arrival, and whether he was showing symptoms of an infection.
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
Malaysia
Chuang Jen-hsiang

