AP Week in Pictures, Global

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in W... President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, right, clap for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and h... Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, right, clap for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, after a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Three boys pass time in an empty playground at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 10, 202... Three boys pass time in an empty playground at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Watts has long been associated with deadly and destructive rioting in 1965. This summer when widespread mostly peaceful protests for racial justice across the U.S. have been accompanied at times by vandalism and other crimes, Watts has been peaceful. One lawmaker says the residents learned long ago that it didn't pay to burn their own neighborhood. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A young boy sits with his guitar after being evicted from a housing complex by Red Ants, a private security company specializing in evictions, in Joha... A young boy sits with his guitar after being evicted from a housing complex by Red Ants, a private security company specializing in evictions, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020. About 2,000 people were evicted by the company, assisted by South African defense forces and police, on the grounds of illegal occupancy. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A woman fights with a police officer as other police detain an opposition supporter protesting election results in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, Tues... A woman fights with a police officer as other police detain an opposition supporter protesting election results in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Demonstrators have swarmed the streets ever since Sunday's election in which officials reported that President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote to win a sixth term in office. (AP Photo)

Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in S... Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in Springvale, Maine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hot weather continues to be the trend as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s through Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

An elderly Hindu woman sits in solitude inside an ashram meant for those who have come to die and attain salvation in Varanasi, one of Hinduism's holi... An elderly Hindu woman sits in solitude inside an ashram meant for those who have come to die and attain salvation in Varanasi, one of Hinduism's holiest cities on the banks of river Ganges, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. For millions of Hindus, Varanasi is a place of pilgrimage and anyone who dies in the city or is cremated on its ghats is believed to attain salvation and freed from the cycle of birth and death. This has, for ages, motivated devout Hindus to make the pilgrimage here in their final days. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, ... Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hong Kong police have arrested Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters, broadening their enforcement of a new security law and raising fears about press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Villagers do their laundry as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sin... Villagers do their laundry as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. (AP Photo)

Riot police advance to push back anti-government protesters during demonstrations following Tuesday's massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Leban... Riot police advance to push back anti-government protesters during demonstrations following Tuesday's massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Popular anger has swelled over corruption, mismanagement and political uncertainty. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The sun shines through clouds of smoke in an area consumed by fires near Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. According to the Nation... The sun shines through clouds of smoke in an area consumed by fires near Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. According to the National Institute for Space Research, fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased 28% in July from a year ago. Environmentalists have expressed concern at the rise because August traditionally marks the beginning of the fire season in the region. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spend the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Is... Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spend the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Ultra-Orthodox Yeshivas students enjoy Bein Hazmanim ("between the times") for two weeks of summer vacation. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

AUG. 8 - 14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com