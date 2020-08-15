  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/08/15 15:33
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spend the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Is...
The sun shines through clouds of smoke in an area consumed by fires near Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. According to the Nation...
Riot police advance to push back anti-government protesters during demonstrations following Tuesday's massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Leban...
Villagers do their laundry as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sin...
Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, ...
An elderly Hindu woman sits in solitude inside an ashram meant for those who have come to die and attain salvation in Varanasi, one of Hinduism's holi...
Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in S...
A woman fights with a police officer as other police detain an opposition supporter protesting election results in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, Tues...
A young boy sits with his guitar after being evicted from a housing complex by Red Ants, a private security company specializing in evictions, in Joha...
Three boys pass time in an empty playground at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 10, 202...
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, right, clap for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and h...
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in W...

AUG. 8 - 14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

