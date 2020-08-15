Taipei MRT adds mask vending machines at 6 stations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro passengers can purchase surgical masks at six major stations starting Saturday (Aug. 15) as the government tightens coronavirus face mask rules.

The company started to impose fines on unmasked passengers from Thursday (Aug. 13). Those failing to comply will be fined between NT$3,000 (US$102) and NT$15,000 (US$510).

As of today (Aug. 15), two passengers had refused to wear a mask since a mandatory face mask rule began on April 4. They are said to have been given stiff fines by Taipei City's health department.

The Aug. 13 regulation codifies the earlier face mask rule by setting a penalty for not wearing a mask.

To encourage face mask Taipei Metro has installed six face mask vending machines, one each at:

Taipei Station

Taipei City Hall Station on the Blue Line

Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station on the Orange Line

Zhongshan Station on the Red Line

Guting Station on the Green Line

Nanjing Fuxing Station on the Brown Line

Each mask costs NT$10 from the vending machines, slightly higher than retail prices at drug stores. Passengers can use cash, EasyCards and other mobile payment services to make the purchases.

Demand for surgical masks has increased due to a rise in the number of imported COVID-19 cases. There have been recent warnings from public health experts to stockpile masks in preparation for potential outbreaks in the autumn and winter.