Taiwan confirms new imported coronavirus case from Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed one new imported case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Philippines Saturday (Aug. 15), taking the total number of cases to 482.

Case No. 482 is a Taiwanese woman who tested positive after her return from the Philippines, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said at a news conference. In her 20s, she started work in Taiwan’s southern neighbor in August 2019.

On her return to Taiwan on Aug. 13, she told health officials at the airport she had shown symptoms of the coronavirus, said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥). From the airport, she was sent to a quarantine facility, where she was tested.

As the test turned out positive, she was moved to a hospital for treatment, reports said.

The death toll remains at seven, with 388 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.