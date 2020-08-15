  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan vice president believes Chen Chi-mai deserves credit for pandemic success

Former premier gains endorsement from Lai Ching-te for Kaohsiung mayoral race in Saturday's election

  132
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/15 12:56
Former Premier Chen Chi-mai and Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te at a final campaign rally.

Former Premier Chen Chi-mai and Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te at a final campaign rally. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a final campaign rally ahead of Saturday's (Aug. 15) mayoral by-election in Kaohsiung, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) told supporters of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) party candidate Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) he deserves praise for the country's COVID-19 response.

Taiwan has been lauded for its pandemic preparedness and early containment policies. In Friday's speech, Lai attributed Taiwan's successful containment of the coronavirus to President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) leadership, the teamwork of public health experts, and Chen's strong sense of crisis before the pandemic.

"When the outbreak started, then vice premier Chen insisted on sending an expert team to Wuhan, where Taiwan's health officials believed there were the origins of a new, mysterious SARS-like pandemic, and advocated for tighter border restrictions," said Lai.

"Before the pandemic, Taiwan could only produce 1 million surgical masks per day, but Chen swiftly decided to allocate resources and help qualified mask manufacturers double the daily capacity. As a result, Taiwan can now produce 20 to 30 million masks daily and can even donate tens of millions of masks to other countries in need."

Lai said the credit for controlling the spread of the coronavirus in Taiwan should go to Chen. Furthermore, Kaohsiung's citizens should vote for the former premier as he can lead the city forward if he wins Saturday's election.

Chen worked as a physician before entering politics.
Kaohsiung
byelection
Lai Ching-te
Chen Chi-mai
Covid-19
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan looking into claim that Malaysia imported a coronavirus case from the island
Taiwan looking into claim that Malaysia imported a coronavirus case from the island
2020/08/14 20:24
Taiwan’s China Airlines shutters travel agency
Taiwan’s China Airlines shutters travel agency
2020/08/14 16:48
Taiwanese island group sees upsurge in tourism
Taiwanese island group sees upsurge in tourism
2020/08/14 15:26
Fake pre-orders for coronavirus vaccines found in China
Fake pre-orders for coronavirus vaccines found in China
2020/08/14 11:48
Taiwan mayoral by-election to take place in Kaohsiung Saturday
Taiwan mayoral by-election to take place in Kaohsiung Saturday
2020/08/14 11:43