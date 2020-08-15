Storm beat Wings 83-65 for 7th straight victory

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Alysha Clark had 15 points and seven rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Its the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight.

Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (9-1), and Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9 of 12 from the field.

Seattle made three 3-pointers in the opening six-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and it remained a 13-point advantage at halftime. Seattle finished 5 of 18 from 3-point range, one game after tying a WNBA record with 18 makes from distance.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey each added 13 points.

SUN 77, SKY 74

DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Connecticut held off Chicago.

Down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Chicago got within one point twice in the final 1:14. But Bonner and Thomas each made a steal in the closing seconds to help seal it. Bonner sank two free throws with 6.4 seconds left for a three-point lead and Chicago turned it over again on its final possession.

Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones each had 15 points for Connecticut (4-6), which has won four of its last five games. Bonner became the 22nd player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. She also moved into 19th on the career rebounding list. Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for Chicago (6-4).