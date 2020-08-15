AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .431; Bichette, Toronto, .352; Alberto, Baltimore, .351; Lewis, Seattle, .338; Correa, Houston, .333; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; S.Perez, Kansas City, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .328; Núñez, Baltimore, .323.

RUNS_Alberto, Baltimore, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Núñez, Baltimore, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; LeMahieu, New York, 14; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; 6 tied at 13.

RBI_Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Seager, Seattle, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; Lewis, Seattle, 14.

HITS_LeMahieu, New York, 28; Alberto, Baltimore, 27; S.Perez, Kansas City, 26; Lewis, Seattle, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 23; Correa, Houston, 22; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; 7 tied at 21.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 9; Iglesias, Baltimore, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; Adames, Tampa Bay, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Núñez, Baltimore, 6; S.Perez, Kansas City, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 10 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Bichette, Toronto, 4; Grossman, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; V.Reyes, Detroit, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.16; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.42; Greinke, Houston, 2.53; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.66.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; Carrasco, Cleveland, 30; Lynn, Texas, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 27; G.Cole, New York, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Ryu, Toronto, 24.