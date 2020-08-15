AP PHOTOS: Clowns suffer, adapt in Peru due to the pandemic

Circus clown Sara Olazabal, whose performance name is "Chiquilina," walks between her brothers Alan "Chiquilin," left, and Michel "Chiquitin Jr." to a... Circus clown Sara Olazabal, whose performance name is "Chiquilina," walks between her brothers Alan "Chiquilin," left, and Michel "Chiquitin Jr." to a home where they will perform a show outside and the children will watch through windows, in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, July 20, 2020. The Olazabal family also started selling online performances for about $3 per viewer after the COVID-19 lockdown put an end to their circus performances. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Julio Cesar Chiroque, 38, whose clown name is "Galleta," or Cookie, leaves a residence where he failed to sell candied apples as he makes... Circus clown Julio Cesar Chiroque, 38, whose clown name is "Galleta," or Cookie, leaves a residence where he failed to sell candied apples as he makes the rounds in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Chiroque's family used to run their own small circus, but since March when the lockdown to curb COVID-19 closed their business, and the requirement for seniors over 60 to self-quarantine kept his father home-bound, they started selling circus food to survive. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, laughs at his grandchild's comment that he looks like a woman, as h... Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, laughs at his grandchild's comment that he looks like a woman, as he shows off his clown costume outside his home on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Chiroque's family used to run their own small circus, but since March when the lockdown to curb COVID-19 closed their business, and the requirement for people over 60 to self-quarantine kept the 74-year-old at home, they started selling circus food like caramelized apples to survive. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Carlos Olazabal, 65, whose clown name is "Chiquitin," or Little One, center, performs with his family in a studio they set up in their ho... Circus clown Carlos Olazabal, 65, whose clown name is "Chiquitin," or Little One, center, performs with his family in a studio they set up in their home on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The Olazabal family started selling live, online performances for about $3 per viewer after the COVID-19 lockdown put an end to their live circus performances. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Jhona Zapata, whose clown name is "Jijolin," offers caramelized apples for sale during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a p... Circus clown Jhona Zapata, whose clown name is "Jijolin," offers caramelized apples for sale during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Zapata, 35, is selling circus food to help his family survive the economic shutdown. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, trains on a self-made swing outside his home on the outskirts of Li... Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, trains on a self-made swing outside his home on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Chiroque's family used to run their own small circus, but since March when the lockdown to curb COVID-19 closed their business, and the requirement for people over 60 to self-quarantine kept the 74-year-old at home, they started selling circus food like caramelized apples to survive. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Jhona Zapata, whose performance name is "Jijolin," is reflected in the window of a home as he offers caramelized apples for sale, while c... Circus clown Jhona Zapata, whose performance name is "Jijolin," is reflected in the window of a home as he offers caramelized apples for sale, while circuses are closed during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Zapata, 35, is selling circus food to help his family survive the economic shutdown. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Julio Cesar Chiroque, 38, whose clown name is "Galleta," or Cookie, tears up as he explains his family's dire economic situation brought ... Circus clown Julio Cesar Chiroque, 38, whose clown name is "Galleta," or Cookie, tears up as he explains his family's dire economic situation brought by the economic shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 outside his home in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Chiroque's family used to run their own small circus, but since March when the lockdown to curb COVID-19 closed their business, and the requirement for seniors over 60 to self-quarantine kept his father home-bound, they started selling circus food like caramelized apples to survive. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, looks in a mirror as he shows off his costume outside his home on t... Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, looks in a mirror as he shows off his costume outside his home on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Chiroque's family used to run their own small circus, but since March when the lockdown to curb COVID-19 closed their business, and the requirement for people over 60 to self-quarantine kept the 74-year-old at home, they started selling circus food like caramelized apples to survive. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, looks into a mirror as he demonstrates how he puts on his clown mak... Circus clown Santos Chiroque, whose performance name is "Piojito," or Little Tick, looks into a mirror as he demonstrates how he puts on his clown makeup, using just lipstick, outside his home on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Chiroque's family used to run their own small circus, but since March when the lockdown to curb COVID-19 closed down their business, and the requirement for people over 60 to self-quarantine kept the 74-year-old at home, they started selling circus food like caramelized apples to survive. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Circuses in Peru are built around clowns, providing work for more than 500 of the characters. But the shows have been struggling in recent years, their patrons lured away by the internet, video games and other live entertainment, and then the pandemic hit.

The coronavirus has kept millions of Peruvians locked down at home, dealing a hard blow to the hundred or so small circuses in the country.

In an empty lot in Lima, Santos Chiroque keeps the yellow tent, logs and ropes that he used until March to set up the circus that fed him and his family.

He had put money into the new tent in hopes of boosting business. “Money invested in vain,” says the 74-year-old, whose clown name is “Piojito.”

Now his wife and five children sell caramel apples on the streets of Lima in search of some coins.

At least one clown has died from the coronavirus — William Tovar in the city of Huancayo. His white coffin was painted with colored circles and six saddened clowns carried him through the streets of the city.

Other clowns are trying to adapt to the pandemic confinement. Carlos Olazábal and his four children perform children’s shows using video calls from their four-story house. His family also sells apples and salty popcorn to bring in an income.

Olazábal, who performs as “Chiquitin,” says he also had put away some money for times of crisis.

“I was not thinking of a pandemic. My fear is earthquakes,” he says, alluding to the frequent tremors that shake Peru, whose 25,648 coronavirus deaths are the third most in Latin America behind Brazil and Mexico.