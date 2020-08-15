Bayern stuns Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semis

Bayern's Leon Goretzka, left, leaps up for a header during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz s... Bayern's Leon Goretzka, left, leaps up for a header during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)

Bayern's Serge Gnabry, right, celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Ba... Bayern's Serge Gnabry, right, celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi leaves he pitch at half time during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lis... Barcelona's Lionel Messi leaves he pitch at half time during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, picks up the ball from a net after Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer failed to make a save during the Champions League ... Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, picks up the ball from a net after Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer failed to make a save during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, walk onto the pitch for the second half of the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayer... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, walk onto the pitch for the second half of the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern M... Bayern's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi holds his head during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Li... Barcelona's Lionel Messi holds his head during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)

Bayern's Thomas Mueller, bottom center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcel... Bayern's Thomas Mueller, bottom center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — With four goals in the first half hour and four more in the last half hour, Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 8-2 on Friday to reach the Champions League semifinals for the second time in three years.

Thomas Müller scored twice and Ivan Perišić and Serge Gnabry added on in Bayern’s stunning start to the standout quarterfinal between the only past champions left in the last eight.

Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Philippe Coutinho (twice) piled on Barcelona's misery in the second half.

Barcelona got on the board with an own-goal by David Alaba in the first half and a goal by Luis Suárez in the second, but Lionel Messi’s team was never in contention.

Seeking its first title since 2013, Bayern will next face either Manchester City or Lyon, who meet on Saturday in the last quarterfinal.

Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig will play in the other semifinal of the mini-tournament being staged without fans in Lisbon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The humiliating loss ended a disappointing season for Barcelona, one that included a coaching change and public disputes between players and team officials. It is the first time since 2008 that the Spanish club finished a season without a significant title. It hasn’t lifted the European trophy since 2015.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni